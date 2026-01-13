ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9584 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
8 327 9

Occupier counts losses after two strikes hit Russian army column: "Quad bike burning, buggies, vehicle. Ten KIA.". VIDEO

A video has surfaced on social media showing a surviving occupier counting losses after two strikes on a Russian army column.

As Censor.NET reports, the video was recorded virtually immediately after the strike.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In the video, the occupier reports destroyed equipment, including several quad bikes, buggies, and a vehicle. He also claims personnel losses, according to him, there were ten "KIA."

Watch more: Russians test portable individual protective assault tent: "We have 10 tents. I’m sending one group today. Another one tomorrow.". VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian ambush drone finally got its Russian. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (11684) elimination (7167)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 