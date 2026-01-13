Occupier counts losses after two strikes hit Russian army column: "Quad bike burning, buggies, vehicle. Ten KIA.". VIDEO

A video has surfaced on social media showing a surviving occupier counting losses after two strikes on a Russian army column.

As Censor.NET reports, the video was recorded virtually immediately after the strike.

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In the video, the occupier reports destroyed equipment, including several quad bikes, buggies, and a vehicle. He also claims personnel losses, according to him, there were ten "KIA."

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