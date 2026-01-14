Russia uses at least fifty foreign machines for weapons production, circumventing sanctions - DIU’s data

The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine publishes information on 50 items of foreign technological equipment used by Russian enterprises cooperating in the production of weapons and military equipment in the "Tools of War" section of the War&Sanctions portal.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

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What is already known?

As noted, among the exposed equipment:

hydroabrasive cutting machines manufactured by the Czech company PTV, which are used by enterprises involved in the creation of shipboard and coastal radar stations, equipment for strategic missile forces, and security systems for military facilities in the Russian Federation;

JVM-360LS CNC milling machine from the American company JET Tools, used by the manufacturer of components for the Kh-101 cruise missile;

Chinese TAYU TY-200S thermoplastic injection molding machine, operated by a Russian manufacturer of guidance systems, sights, and round-the-clock reconnaissance systems.

Russian military-industrial complex enterprises actively use leasing schemes to obtain foreign equipment instead of direct purchases. This practice sometimes allows them to conceal the end user and serves as a tool for circumventing sanctions restrictions.

To prevent their technologies from being used to support warfare and destabilizing activities, global equipment manufacturers should introduce practices for continuous tracking and monitoring of equipment locations," the Defence Intelligence emphasizes.