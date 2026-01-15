EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told leaders of political groups in the European Parliament that, given the current situation in the world, now might be a "good moment" to start drinking.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Politico with reference to sources.

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Yes, the publication's interlocutors noted that, according to Kallas, although she is not a big fan of alcohol, now, given the events in the world, perhaps it is "time to start."

She said this after leading members of the European Parliament began congratulating each other on the New Year. According to those present, the same MPs added that due to global events, this year had not been such a happy one.

See also: Kallas doubts that the regime in Iran will fall due to mass protests

It is noted that Kallas's comments came amid threats by US President Donald Trump to seize Greenland, mass protests against the Islamist regime in Iran, and US operations in Venezuela. a6> to seize Greenland, mass protests against the Islamist regime in Iran, US operations in Venezuela, as well as ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.