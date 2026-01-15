429th Achilles regiment expands into brigade. VIDEO

The 429th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment "Achilles" has expanded into the 429th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Over its four years of existence, the brigade has hit more than 57,000 targets. It has carried out large-scale operations that changed the course of fighting in the Kharkiv region, the Donetsk region, and the Luhansk region.

"Today, we are scaling up. More equipment. More capabilities. And more than three thousand new vacancies for those who are ready to make history together with us.

Pilots, engineers, IT specialists, mechanics, technicians, logisticians, drivers, instructors, analysts. ‘ACHILLES’ is a place where efficiency becomes a system. Where innovation is everyday work. Where everyone does work that determines the country’s future," stressed Yurii Fedorenko, commander of the 429th brigade.

The 429th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "ACHILLES" is part of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF). Throughout 2025, the brigade consistently ranked in the top 10 most effective units of the Defense Forces by the number of enemy targets hit.

You can view vacancies and fill out an application to join the 429th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade on the website: https://achilles.army. Contact number: +380 96 380 9842 (08:00–20:00)

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