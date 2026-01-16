At night, Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region

On the night of January 16, Russian troops struck critical infrastructure facilities in the Korosten district of the Zhytomyr region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Vitaliu Bunechko, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Throughout the week, the enemy has been systematically striking critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region. Last night, facilities in the Korosten district of the region were again targeted," the statement said.

See also: Occupiers strike critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region

No casualties

It is noted that there are no casualties or injuries.

All special and emergency services responded professionally and promptly. Efforts to eliminate the consequences of enemy strikes are ongoing.

See more: Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Zhytomyr region: two employees were injured. PHOTO