Finland provides Ukraine with 31st military aid package worth €98 million

Finland has decided to provide Ukraine with its 31st package of defense aid worth about 98 million euros in total. The package was assembled with the most urgent needs of the Ukrainian side in mind.

Censor.NET reports that this was stated on the website of Finland’s Ministry of Defence.

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How much the new package is worth

The new package is worth approximately 98 million euros. Overall, since the start of Russia’s full-scale aggression, Finland has already delivered defense materiel to Ukraine worth about 3.1 billion euros.

Finland’s Minister of Defence Antti Hakkanen said that this time the package was put together on an accelerated basis, taking into account Ukraine’s most critical current needs.

Read more: Ukraine attracted record $45bn in international security assistance in 2025 – Shmyhal

Aid is being provided in line with the 2026 plan

At the same time, the program to procure defense products from Finland’s defense industry to support Ukraine is progressing in line with the 2026 plan.

"Finland will continue supporting Ukraine with defense materiel, as this is the most effective way to contribute to achieving a just peace," the defense minister stressed.

It is noted that for security reasons and to ensure safe delivery of the aid, details on the contents, transportation method, and delivery schedule are not disclosed.

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It is also emphasized that when putting the aid package together, both Ukraine’s needs and the available resources of the Finnish Defence Forces were taken into account.