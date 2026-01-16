Security Service of Ukraine detains company CEO over supply of defective ballistic goggles to Armed Forces worth UAH 60 million. PHOTOS
The CEO of a Zaporizhzhia-based company has been exposed for supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a wholesale batch of defective equipment worth 60 million hryvnias.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) press service reported this, Censor.NET says.
Details
The case involves 43,000 protective ballistic goggles and goggle masks for the needs of the Ukrainian army ground units.
An expert examination confirmed that the relevant gear was unfit for use in training and combat conditions.
"According to the case materials, the suspect made the delivery on the basis of two contracts he signed in April 2024 with a state-owned enterprise of the Ministry of Defence.
However, instead of quality products envisaged by the terms of the signed agreements, the contractor shipped to customers completely defective equipment that does not meet safety requirements.
"At the same time, the organizer of the scheme received the full amount of budget funds allocated for the gear," the statement said.
During searches at the suspect’s workplace, documents with evidence of the criminal scheme and part of the money obtained from its implementation were found.
He has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation, embezzlement of property, or seizure of property through abuse of office, committed on an especially large scale).
The entire batch of defective products was seized from the logistics warehouses of the Defence Forces and the contractors’ offices.
The investigation is ongoing. The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation.
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