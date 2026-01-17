ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10172 visitors online
News Explosion in a house in Kharkiv
7 249 27

Explosion of unknown origin occurred in high-rise building in Kharkiv: there are dead and injured

An explosion of unknown origin occurred in a residential building in Saltivka

On the night of Saturday, 17 January, an explosion of unknown origin occurred in a high-rise building in Kharkiv. There are fatalities and injuries.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Explosion of unknown origin

"As a result of an explosion of unknown origin, there are dead and injured in a high-rise building in the Saltiv district. We are investigating the details," Terekhov said at 2:08 a.m.

Later, Terekhov reported two fatalities.

"The body of the second victim was found at the site of the explosion. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," the mayor of Kharkiv said at 02:24 a.m.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian troops destroyed a large energy infrastructure facility in Kharkiv, - Terekhov

Author: 

explosion (1694) Kharkiv (1594)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 