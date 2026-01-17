Explosion of unknown origin occurred in high-rise building in Kharkiv: there are dead and injured
On the night of Saturday, 17 January, an explosion of unknown origin occurred in a high-rise building in Kharkiv. There are fatalities and injuries.
This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.
Explosion of unknown origin
"As a result of an explosion of unknown origin, there are dead and injured in a high-rise building in the Saltiv district. We are investigating the details," Terekhov said at 2:08 a.m.
Later, Terekhov reported two fatalities.
"The body of the second victim was found at the site of the explosion. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," the mayor of Kharkiv said at 02:24 a.m.
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