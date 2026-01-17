Bakanov’s friend: I brought Ivan and Naumov CASH. Here’s VIDEO. Zelenskyy CALLED ME. Fee is 50% | Boryslav Bereza. VIDEO

Boryslav Bereza, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the VIII convocation, together with businessman Serhii Vahanian, reveal details of a large-scale corruption network in the Security Service of Ukraine during the time of Ivan Bakanov.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

See more: They were preparing to attack Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers with "drops" from quadcopters in Odesa: SSU detained Russian agents. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The issue is as follows:

How did Bakanov and Naumov build a system of informal payments from businesses in the SSU, who made the key decisions in it, and what did "telephone law" mean in practice?

What was the friend of the President of Ukraine, Ivan Bakanov, really doing when he headed the SSU, and who was really in charge of the service? Were sanctions traded by the National Security and Defence Council? Who initiated the trade in sanctions and when? What schemes were used, and how and whom did they help to evade sanctions?

Who and how prevented the head of Ukrposhta, Ihor Smelianskyi, from overcoming systemic smuggling, and how did Bakanov and Naumov enrich themselves from this?

Why are Ivan Bakanov and Andrii Naumov called an inseparable management duo, how did they control the regions, and what guarantees did they give in exchange for a percentage of the profits? The story of extorting $20 million, trading government positions, and offering to head the Odesa Regional Military Administration: who was the middleman and what exactly were they demanding money for?

The conflict over a major grain deal, which was followed by threats, assassination attempts, and fabricated criminal cases. How the customs scheme hurt Ukraine's interests but enriched the SSU leadership appointed by Zelenskyy, and how NSDC sanctions were used to pressure businesses, eliminate competitors, or "postpone" their introduction.

Recording of money transfers (photos, correspondence, transportation of money), access to the central apparatus of the SSU, the role of other officials and the reasons for this story becoming public.

Are Naumov and Bakanov's people still in the SSU and other positions today, and what influence do they have?

Are these cases and this information of interest to the NABU and the SAPO?

Boryslav Bereza discusses all this and more with Serhii Vahanian, a businessman who was part of Bakanov and Naumov's team.