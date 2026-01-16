They were preparing to attack Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers with "drops" from quadcopters in Odesa: SSU detained Russian agents. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Two agents of the Russian GRU were exposed in Odesa, who were preparing attacks on the Armed Forces of Ukraine using "drops" from a civilian quadcopter.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The agents were detained on the eve of the planned launch of the UAV, when they already had a combat unit ready for dropping and a "target" for the strike agreed upon by the Russian curator – one of the locations of the local Defence Forces unit.





Who was carrying out the Russian Federation's orders?

One of the suspects was a 49-year-old local entrepreneur who was recruited by the occupiers through a Telegram channel for "easy money".

See more: Traitor who praised Russians and introduced Russian "educational standards" in occupied Crimea has been detained, - SSU. PHOTO

"First, he received a quadcopter from the occupiers, then he took 2 kg of plastic explosives and components for an improvised explosive device from a cache and equipped the drone with them.

He then enlisted the help of his 47-year-old acquaintance, who helped him scout out the locations with the highest concentration of Ukrainian troops. They marked the identified locations on Google Maps and "reported" to their supervisor in Russia.

After agreeing on the "targets" with the Russian special services agent, they began preparing for an air strike," the statement said.

During the searches, a quadcopter with explosives was seized, as well as a Kalashnikov assault rifle, two Makarov pistols with ammunition, an F-1 combat grenade and other weapons.













Read more: Two FSB agents sentenced to 15 years for setting fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities in Rivne region, - SSU

The agents have been notified of their suspicion for:

Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 111 (aiding and abetting high treason committed under martial law).

They are being held in custody without the right to bail and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime, in particular the channels for acquiring firearms and ammunition.

Read more: Adjusted attacks on Kyiv TPPs: agent of Russian and Belarusian special services detained, - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS