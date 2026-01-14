Traitor who praised Russians and introduced Russian "educational standards" in occupied Crimea has been detained, - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service's counterintelligence unit has detained another female official collaborator in Kyiv. She was the head of a captured school in the temporarily occupied Yalta, where she introduced Russian "educational standards."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

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How she collaborated with the enemy

As noted, in addition to this, the perpetrator imposed Kremlin propaganda on students and their parents, in particular, glorifying Russian fascists and justifying their crimes against Ukraine.







SSU officers detained the suspect when she arrived in the capital of our state to visit relatives.

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What is known about the traitor?

As the investigation established, the suspect entered Ukraine via third countries and soon planned to return to Crimea via the same route to continue working for the Russian occupation administration.

"According to the case file, the collaborator began cooperating with the enemy back in 2014 after the Ukrainian peninsula was captured. At that time, the woman was the director of one of the general education institutions in Yalta and immediately supported the Russians," the statement said.

For this, the occupiers entrusted her with managing the local school in order to "reformat" the educational process according to the Kremlin's "standards."

To this end, she regularly held mass propaganda events, during which she imposed Moscow's propaganda "theses" on schoolchildren and their parents.

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At so-called "assemblies," the collaborator promoted the Kremlin regime and advocated for its expansion.

How was she detained?