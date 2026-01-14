Detonated grenade in hostel during conflict with neighbour: man detained in Kyiv, - National Police. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers detained a 27-year-old man in Kyiv who threw a grenade in a hostel during a conflict with his roommate.

This was reported by the capital's police, according to Censor.NET.

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According to law enforcement, the incident occurred on the night of 9 January during a large-scale Russian shelling of the capital. The police received a report of an explosion in one of the hostels on Zhylianska Street.

During the investigation, it was found that a conflict had arisen between two residents of the hostel. The men had recently arrived in Kyiv and were drinking alcohol together, after which they got into an argument.

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During the quarrel, one of them took out a grenade and threw it at the other. The 42-year-old man managed to hide in the next room, so no one was injured as a result of the explosion.

The 27-year-old suspect has already been notified of charges under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 1 of Article 263 - illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives, and Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 - attempted murder. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

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