ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11340 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
3 506 9

Enemy has advanced near Siversk, Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk, - DeepState

Siversk map

Russian troops are making territorial gains in Donetsk Oblast.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Siversk, Kostiantynivka, and Pokrovsk," the report says.

Siversk map
Siversk

Kostiantynivka map
Kostiantynivka

Pokrovsk map
Pokrovsk

Read more: Enemy uses infiltration tactics in Stepnohirsk and Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia, - DeepState

Author: 

Pokrovsk (866) Siversk (174) Kostyantynivka (419) DeepState (489)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 