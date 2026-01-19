Enemy has advanced near Siversk, Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk, - DeepState

Russian troops are making territorial gains in Donetsk Oblast.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Siversk, Kostiantynivka, and Pokrovsk," the report says.



Siversk



Kostiantynivka



Pokrovsk

Read more: Enemy uses infiltration tactics in Stepnohirsk and Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia, - DeepState