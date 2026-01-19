3 506 9
Enemy has advanced near Siversk, Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk, - DeepState
Russian troops are making territorial gains in Donetsk Oblast.
This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Siversk, Kostiantynivka, and Pokrovsk," the report says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password