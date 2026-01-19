The authority of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin within the country and beyond is declining, particularly in the eyes of US President Donald Trump, Moscow's key allies, and Russia's own pro-military community.

According to Censor.NET, no one believes Putin's lies anymore, and radical circles in the Kremlin are demanding decisive action to restore the Russian Federation's authority, writes The Washington Post.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

"Russia is obliged to do something horrible to restore her credibility. It is very sad that we have to use such kind of arguments. But we have not choice. Only brutality, force, mass destruction and cruelty matter in Trumplike world," said far-right Russian ideologist Alexander Dugin in a comment.

"All the laws are being broken, and Putin is in a pretty strange position right now. I wouldn’t say that his relationship with Trump is the priority, he is not ready to sacrifice everything for it, his priority for him is to finish this war with dignity," said a high-ranking Kremlin official.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Russia derailed POW swap agreed in late 2025

The article states that although Putin personally signed strategic partnership agreements with Venezuela and Iran in 2025, he has remained silent after Trump's shocking capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Washington's promises to help Iranian anti-government protesters.

According to analysts, the Russian dictator is constrained by the need to maintain relations with Trump, even when American troops seized a Russian oil tanker.

In addition, Putin's inability to support his allies in a difficult moment has dealt a serious blow to Russia's projection of power abroad and its authority on the world stage.

Read more: Trump sees Putin as bigger threat to peace than Zelenskyy - Telegraph