Zelenskyy held meeting on energy: Specific tasks for Security Service of Ukraine have been defined

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on energy issues in the regions where the situation is currently most difficult.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Details

"Kyiv and the surrounding region, including Bila Tserkva, Vasylkiv, Boryspil, as well as Kharkiv and the surrounding region, Zaporizhzhia, cities in the Dnipropetrovsk region – Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Chernihiv and the surrounding region, Sumy region, Odesa and the surrounding region. Additional repair crews from other regions have been brought in to help in Kyiv, with assistance from Ukrzaliznytsia and other state-owned companies," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, Energy Minister Shmyhal reported on the pace of recovery and specific measures to stabilize the power system.

Defense Minister Fedorov reported on the volume of interceptor drone deliveries and the actual situation with the shooting down of Russian drones.

"The specified supply volumes will be met," the head of state noted.

Read more: Shmyhal instructed "Ukrenergo" to reduce duration of power cuts in areas where situation is most difficult: what measures are possible?

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force reported on the system for countering "shaheds" – together with the Minister of Defense, they are implementing the transformation of this system.

The Minister of Internal Affairs reported on the supply of additional generators and the stockpile of equipment that has been formed. I would like to thank all our partners who are providing real help. Specific tasks have been assigned to the Security Service of Ukraine," the president concluded.