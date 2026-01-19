Enemy strikes Kharkiv with KABs: woman killed, 11 wounded

Russian troops struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs (KABs).

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET says.

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Strikes on Kharkiv

He initially reported three strikes on the city.

"As a result of an enemy guided aerial bomb strike on the private sector in Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi district, there are killed and wounded, and private houses have been destroyed," the city head reported.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, one woman was killed in an enemy guided aerial bomb strike on Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi district.

Read more: Gas pipeline and infrastructure damaged: Ruscists attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones

"One more person was wounded. The information is being clarified," Syniehubov said.

According to updated information, a 65-year-old woman was killed.

No further information is available at this time.

Updated information

According to Terekhov, one person was killed and two were wounded.

Syniehubov, in turn, clarified that the number of casualties had risen to four.

"All of them are receiving highly qualified medical care. As a result of an enemy guided aerial bomb strike in the Slobidskyi district, a private house has been destroyed," he added.

"There are already five wounded," Terekhov clarified later.

"As of now, one woman has been killed, five people have been wounded, and one more person is preliminarily considered missing," he noted later.

"The number of casualties continues to rise. As of now, eight people have been wounded. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the enemy strike," the head of the Regional Military Administration posted updated information.

Update

Later, Syniehubov reported that the number of people injured in Kharkiv had risen to 11.

Thirty private houses were damaged. One house was destroyed.

Window glazing was also damaged in about 10 multi-story buildings, and seven vehicles were damaged.

Background

It was reported earlier that ruscists struck a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv with missiles.