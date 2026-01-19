Poland is preparing new package of military aid for Ukraine, - Ambassador Bodnar

Poland is preparing a 47th package of military aid for Ukraine worth €220-230 million. It will include ammunition, supplies, and spare parts for military equipment.

This was stated by the Ukrainian ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, in an interview with Ukrinform, according to Censor.NET.

47th aid package

As of today, Poland has delivered 46 military aid packages to Ukraine, and the 47th package is currently being prepared. The previous aid package was valued at approximately €250 million. The new package, which we expect in the coming months, will be worth €220-230 million," the diplomat said.

According to the ambassador, the new aid package will include:

ammunition,

ammunition,

various types of military goods required for specific branches of the Armed Forces,

spare parts for military equipment.

"This applies in particular to Polish-made weapons that were previously supplied to Ukraine. This concerns both previously provided assistance and weapons purchased by Ukraine," Bodnar noted.

Read more: Poland may transfer MiG-29 in exchange for Ukrainian UAVs, - Bodnar

Cooperation in the field of defense industry

According to the ambassador, Ukraine and Poland are strengthening cooperation in the defense industry, taking into account the potential of both countries, as well as the threats they face. Joint groups have been formed to deal with specific areas of cooperation. These include cooperation in the defense industry and coordination of actions on priorities within the European SAFE initiative.

"In particular, at the end of last year, we drew up a joint list of needs and promising areas of cooperation to determine where we can interact and how to use funds for the benefit of both countries, supporting Ukraine and simultaneously strengthening Poland's defense capabilities. This includes joint production, the development of innovative technologies, and the modernization of military equipment," said the diplomat.