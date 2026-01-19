Poland will provide Ukraine with €120 million defence loan in first half of 2026, - Ambassador Bodnar

Poland will provide Ukraine with a defense loan of €120 million for the purchase of Polish weapons, with the agreement scheduled to be signed in the first half of 2026.

This was reported in an interview with Ukrinform by Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine's ambassador to Poland, according to Censor.NET.

"We are in the final stages of agreeing on all the details related to signing the agreement on this loan. The finance ministries of both countries are agreeing on the terms, and we have involved representatives of the Ministry of Defense and other institutions in the process to help with the substantive part of the proper use of the loan to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and cooperation in the field of defense industry. I hope that we will sign this agreement in the first half of the year," Bodnar said.

As a reminder, Poland is preparing a 47th military aid package for Ukraine worth €220-230 million. It will include ammunition, supplies, and spare parts for military equipment.

Read more: Poland may transfer MiG-29 in exchange for Ukrainian UAVs, - Bodnar