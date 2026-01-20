Appoint your prosecutors with cops everywhere and let them manage and be accountable, - Filatov

The mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov,, stated that law enforcement officers came to the city council to conduct searches.

He reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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"Last night, a large boiler room was damaged in Dnipro as a result of a Russian missile and drone strike, leaving hundreds of homes without heat.

This morning, another group of 'law enforcement officers' showed up at the city hall with a search warrant. Allegedly, something was buried incorrectly at the city landfill.

Now, in addition to calls from utility workers, gas workers, and heating engineers, I also have to listen to lawyers and environmentalists," said the city’s mayor.

See more: Russian strike on Dnipro: several hundred tonnes of sand dumped on spilled oil to prevent environmental disaster. PHOTOS

Filatov addressed law enforcement officials with the question: ‘Could you have come with the search warrant not today in the morning, but at least tomorrow?’

"And I also have a question for the state leadership. Any level. Stop talking about 'national unity, invincibility and restructuring of power'

Until you calm down your rabid dogs, who are already 100 per cent behaving like a fifth column.

Or appoint your prosecutors with cops everywhere and let them rule and bear full responsibility," he concluded.

Read more: Filatov said about pressure on local self-government by law enforcement officers: Hundreds of cases and not single court verdict. VIDEO