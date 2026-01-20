General Staff: 102 combat engagements recorded since start of day, enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

A total of 102 combat engagements have taken place since the start of this day. Ukrainian defenders are decisively repelling enemy attempts to advance deeper into our territory, inflicting fire strikes on them.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy strikes

Today, Russian troops carried out four missile strikes and 41 air strikes, using 38 missiles and dropping 85 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3,369 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,503 strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Fighting in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 65 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units nine times in the Vovchansk area and towards the settlements of Izbytske, Grafske, Kruhle, Nesterne and Chuhunivka; four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions three times toward Pishchane and Petropavlivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,228,570 people (+1,130 per day), 11,579 tanks, 36,393 artillery systems, 23,928 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces ten times toward the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Stavky, Dibrova and Olhivka.

Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the Sloviansk direction, as the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack toward Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russians launched 13 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Predtechyne, Ivanopillia and Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and toward Illinivka, Stepanivka, Berestok, Novopavlivka and Sofiivka.

Watch more: Almost thousand occupiers were eliminated by engineering munitions in December, - General Staff. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day the occupiers have tried 31 times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia and Dachne, toward Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 115 occupiers were neutralized, including 82 irreversibly. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed three quad bikes, three command posts, one motorcycle, four units of automotive equipment and three units of specialized equipment, one antenna, 26 UAVs, one artillery system, and one enemy UAV control point.

Our defenders also hit:

four artillery systems,

three units of automotive equipment,

a UAV control point and

seven shelters for enemy personnel.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war – about 1,225,590 people (+1,130 per day), 11,569 tanks, 36,261 artillery systems, 23,914 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried once to break through the defenses of our defenders toward Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders nine times, in the area of Huliaipole and in the directions of Dobropillia and Zelene. The enemy carried out air strikes on Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhenka, Hirkе, Huliaipilske, Sviatopetrivka, Zaliznychne and Luhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no combat engagements have been recorded so far.

No significant changes have taken place in other directions.