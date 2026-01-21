US detained oil tanker Sagitta in Caribbean Sea: it belongs to Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet"

On 20 January, the United States military seized the oil tanker Sagitta, which belongs to the Russian "shadow fleet".

This was reported by the US Southern Command, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

As noted, the detention of the Sagitta took place without incident, and the tanker itself was described as "operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean."

The operation to seize the vessel "demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully," the US military added.

Watch more: US Army special forces seize Russian tanker "Veronica" in Caribbean Sea. VIDEO

More about the Sagitta tanker

The War&Sanctions portal named the tanker Sagitta as one of those transporting Russian oil in circumvention of sanctions imposed by a number of countries. On 10 January 2025, the US also imposed restrictions on the vessel.

The Sagitta was involved in the export of Russian oil and/or petroleum products from Russian ports in the Baltic Sea and the Pacific region, mainly to China and India.

Read more: US has detained another oil tanker from "shadow fleet" Sophia in Caribbean Sea