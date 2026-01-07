US has detained another oil tanker from "shadow fleet" Sophia in Caribbean Sea
In addition to the oil tanker Marinera in the Atlantic Ocean, the United States seized another vessel from Russia's sanctioned "shadow fleet" in the Caribbean Sea – the tanker Sophia.
This was reported by the US Southern Command, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"This morning, during a pre-dawn operation, the US Department of Defense, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, detained without incident a motorized tanker that is not affiliated with any state and is subject to sanctions," the post says.
It is noted that the ship is linked to Venezuela. The US has accused the tanker of "illegal activities" in the Caribbean Sea.
- Data shows that it left Venezuela in early January as part of a fleet of ships transporting Venezuelan oil to China in "dark mode" or with their transponders turned off.
"Thanks to Operation Southern Spear, the US Department of Defense remains steadfast in its mission to stop illegal activities in the Western Hemisphere. We will defend our homeland and restore security and power throughout America," the US military emphasized.
"Criminals of the world, beware. You can run, but you can't hide. We will never waver in our mission to protect the American people and disrupt the financing of narco-terrorism wherever we find it, period," said U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.
What preceded it
- As a reminder, earlier the United States seized the oil tanker Marinera, which is linked to Venezuela.
- On December 30, it became known that the Russian flag had been carelessly painted on the ship, apparently in an attempt to seek protection from Moscow. And on the 31st, the tanker was officially renamed from Bella 1 to Marinera and registered in Russia. Its port of registry is Sochi.
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The Russian government has sent an official diplomatic note to the US requesting that it stop pursuing the oil tanker Bella 1, which was heading to Venezuela and is now fleeing from the US Coast Guard in the Atlantic Ocean. Moscow has stated that the ship is currently sailing under the Russian flag.
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