US has detained another oil tanker from "shadow fleet" Sophia in Caribbean Sea

In addition to the oil tanker Marinera in the Atlantic Ocean, the United States seized another vessel from Russia's sanctioned "shadow fleet" in the Caribbean Sea – the tanker Sophia.

This was reported by the US Southern Command, according to Censor.NET.

What is known

"This morning, during a pre-dawn operation, the US Department of Defense, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, detained without incident a motorized tanker that is not affiliated with any state and is subject to sanctions," the post says.

It is noted that the ship is linked to Venezuela. The US has accused the tanker of "illegal activities" in the Caribbean Sea.

Data shows that it left Venezuela in early January as part of a fleet of ships transporting Venezuelan oil to China in "dark mode" or with their transponders turned off.

"Thanks to Operation Southern Spear, the US Department of Defense remains steadfast in its mission to stop illegal activities in the Western Hemisphere. We will defend our homeland and restore security and power throughout America," the US military emphasized.

"Criminals of the world, beware. You can run, but you can't hide. We will never waver in our mission to protect the American people and disrupt the financing of narco-terrorism wherever we find it, period," said U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

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