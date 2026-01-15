US Army special forces seize Russian tanker "Veronica" in Caribbean Sea. VIDEO

A video has been posted on social media showing a Russian oil tanker, the "Veronica," being seized by US special forces in the Caribbean Sea.

As Censor.NET reports, this is already the sixth Russian vessel detained as part of an operation dubbed "Southern Spear." The tanker violated quarantine restrictions on sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean basin introduced by the administration of Donald Trump.

Watch more: US detains oil tanker Olina in Caribbean, - Reuters. VIDEO

Watch more: US seized tanker Bella-1, with Russian ships and submarine nearby. VIDEO&PHOTOS

What preceded this?

As previously reported, on January 7, it was reported that the United States detained the oil tanker Olina in the Caribbean basin.

It also became known earlier that on January 7, the United States seized the Russian-flagged tanker Bella-1/Marinera in the North Atlantic. The tanker was traveling from Venezuela to Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that there were Russian citizens on board the tanker. It demanded that the United States ensure "humane and dignified treatment" of its citizens on the vessel, respect their rights and interests, and not hinder the Russians’ earliest possible return from the ship to their homeland.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States reported that 17 crew members with Ukrainian citizenship are on board the detained oil tanker Marinera (Bella-1).

Read more: US State Department has sent signals to Russia and Iran

US strikes on Venezuela

Read more: Five sanctioned oil tankers near Venezuela switch to Russian flag, - NYT