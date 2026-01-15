US Army special forces seize Russian tanker "Veronica" in Caribbean Sea. VIDEO
A video has been posted on social media showing a Russian oil tanker, the "Veronica," being seized by US special forces in the Caribbean Sea.
As Censor.NET reports, this is already the sixth Russian vessel detained as part of an operation dubbed "Southern Spear." The tanker violated quarantine restrictions on sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean basin introduced by the administration of Donald Trump.
What preceded this?
- As previously reported, on January 7, it was reported that the United States detained the oil tanker Olina in the Caribbean basin.
- It also became known earlier that on January 7, the United States seized the Russian-flagged tanker Bella-1/Marinera in the North Atlantic. The tanker was traveling from Venezuela to Russia.
- The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that there were Russian citizens on board the tanker. It demanded that the United States ensure "humane and dignified treatment" of its citizens on the vessel, respect their rights and interests, and not hinder the Russians’ earliest possible return from the ship to their homeland.
- Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States reported that 17 crew members with Ukrainian citizenship are on board the detained oil tanker Marinera (Bella-1).
US strikes on Venezuela
- Powerful explosions rocked Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, on the morning of January 3.
- CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs wrote on Twitter: "President Trump ordered strikes on targets inside Venezuela, including military targets, U.S. officials said, as the administration early Saturday stepped up its campaign against President Nicolás Maduro’s regime."
- Later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US military operation regarding Venezuela had been completed. The country’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, was detained and is now under the control of US authorities.
- It later became known that a number of charges will be brought against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and they will appear before a court in New York.
- Venezuela has sent a request to the UN Security Council Secretariat for an urgent UNSC meeting in connection with the United States’ attacks on the country.
- In addition, US President Donald Trump said that the US would rule Venezuela until it could ensure a "safe, proper and prudent transition of power."
- The Constitutional Chamber of Venezuela’s Supreme Court ruled that during Nicolás Maduro’s absence, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez will carry out the duties of head of state.
- On 5 January, Nicolás Maduro was brought to a court hearing in New York.
- A New York court kept Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in custody after the first hearing in federal court.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password