Military action in Venezuela is over, Maduro is already in US custody, - Rubio

The US military operation against Venezuela has been completed. The country's leader, Nicolas Maduro, has been detained and is currently under the control of the US authorities.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed US Senator Mike Lee of this, according to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

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Maduro has already been arrested

"I just spoke with Marco Rubio. He informed me that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by US military personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States," Mike Lee wrote on social media.

Read more: Maduro declares state of emergency in Venezuela after claims of US attacks

According to Rubio, the military action was aimed at protecting those who were executing the arrest warrant.

The Secretary of State also does not expect further military action in Venezuela, as Maduro is in custody in the United States. The capture of the Venezuelan leader was the main objective of the operation.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau also stated that Maduro will face justice for his crimes.

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"A new dawn for Venezuela! The tyrant is gone. Now he will finally face justice for his crimes," he said.

What preceded it?

On the morning of January 3, powerful explosions rocked the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.

CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs wrote on Twitter: "President Trump has ordered strikes on targets inside Venezuela, including military facilities, US officials said, as the administration stepped up its campaign against President Nicolas Maduro's regime early Saturday."

Watch more: Powerful explosions in Caracas. US Air Force launched massive attack on military targets in Venezuela. VIDEO&PHOTOS