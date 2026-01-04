US will govern Venezuela until safe transition of power, - Trump
US President Donald Trump has announced that the US will continue to manage Venezuela until it can ensure a "safe, orderly, and peaceful transition of power."
The head of the White House said this during a press conference, according to Censor.NET.
The US will temporarily rule Venezuela
"We are going to run the country until we can ensure a safe, proper, and sensible transition of power. We don't want anyone to interfere and have the same situation we've had in recent years. We want peace, freedom, and justice for the great people of Venezuela," the US president said.
Trump also threatened Venezuela with a "second, more powerful attack" if Maduro's regime officials continue to resist the US.
"All political and military forces in Venezuela must understand that what happened to Maduro will happen to them," Trump stressed.
What else did Trump say?
The American leader also said that no American servicemen were injured or killed in Operation Midnight Hammer. According to him, the US Army did not lose a single piece of military equipment.
"We have capabilities and skills that our enemies can hardly even imagine. We have the best equipment in the world. There is nothing like what we have," Trump said.
What preceded this?
- On the morning of 3 January, powerful explosions were heard in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.
- CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs wrote on Twitter: "President Trump has ordered strikes on targets inside Venezuela, including military facilities, US officials said, as the administration stepped up its campaign against President Nicolas Maduro's regime early on Saturday."
- Later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the US military operation against Venezuela had been completed. The country's leader, Nicolas Maduro, has been detained and is currently under the control of the US authorities.
- It later became known that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cecilia Flores, will face several charges and will appear before a New York court.
- Venezuela has sent a request to the UN Security Council Secretariat for an urgent meeting of the Security Council in connection with the United States' attacks on the country.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password