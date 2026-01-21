Day in Zaporizhzhia region: more than 30 settlements hit by Russian strikes, 4 people killed and 6 wounded
Four people were killed and six wounded as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, on Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Shelling during the day
In total, the occupiers carried out 749 strikes on 34 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day.
- Russian troops carried out 19 air strikes on Kushuhum, Bilenke, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Rizdvianka, Barvinivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Sviatopetrivka, Hirke, Luhivske and Verkhnia Tersa.
- 423 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Novomykolaivka, Ternuvate, Novooleksandrivka, Barvinivka, Zalyvne, Mykhailivske, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, Zelenе, Solodke, and Dobropillia.
- Four MLRS strikes were delivered on the territory of Tersianka, Huliaipole, and Zaliznychne.
- 303 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, Zelene and Solodke.
Consequences
There were 76 reports of damage to homes, cars and infrastructure.
What preceded it?
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