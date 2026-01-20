Ruscists attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia region: three wounded, damage reported

Three people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Shelling during the day

As noted, in total, the occupiers carried out 789 strikes on 39 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day.

Russian troops carried out 16 air strikes on Komyshuvakha, Rizdvianka, Barvinivka, Zelena Dibrova, Tersianka, Zapasna, Zarichne, Nove Pole, Samiilivka, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Ternuvate, Charivne, Vozdvyzhivka and Tsvitkove.

473 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Vilniansk, Rozumivka, Kantserivka, Novosolone, Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Lukianivske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Sviatopetrivka, Zelenе, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Solodke.

Five MLRS strikes were delivered on the territories of Tavriisk, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

295 artillery strikes were carried out on the territories of Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Lukianivske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Sviatopetrivka, Zelenе, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Solodke.

Read more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding area: two wounded, damage reported

Consequences

There were 98 reports of damage to homes, cars and infrastructure.

Read more: Zaporizhzhia RMA reported stabilization of water supply networks after power outage