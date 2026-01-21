Trump changes plane and heads back to Davos, - CNN

US President Donald Trump is heading back to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland after his plane returned to the US due to a "minor electrical issue."

This was reported by a White House official, according to Censor.NET, with reference to CNN.

What is known?

According to media reports, the US leader is currently flying to the World Economic Forum on a Boeing C-32A, a version of the twin-engine 757 aircraft belonging to the US Air Force.

Read more: Davos Forum: US and Ukraine agree on $800 billion deal at working level, - Kachka

No further information is available at this time.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that Trump's plane, which was flying to Davos, was returning to the US due to electrical wiring problems.

Witkoff and Kushner held talks with Putin's envoy in Davos.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that he currently has no plans to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos and will remain in Ukraine.

See also: Davos 2026: Macron comments on Trump's "leak" of private correspondence