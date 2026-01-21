Enemy is building up reserves in area of Siversk and Serebrianskyi Forest to capture Dronivka, - 81st separate airborne brigade

The enemy continues to build up reserves in the area of Siversk and Serebrianskyi Forest for a further offensive and capture of the village of Dronivka.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 81st separate airborne brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces.

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Strikes on the enemy

Holding back the enemy's offensive potential, over the past day, units of unmanned combat systems of the 81st separate airborne Slobozhanskyi brigade of the 7th corps of the AR of Airborne Assault Forces struck nine enemy artillery systems in the Serebryanskyi forest area. Eight of them were D-30 towed guns, and another was a 2S3 "Akatsiya" self-propelled artillery unit.

As noted, the enemy's key objective in this area remains the capture of the coastal territories of the Siverskyi Donets River and the occupation of dominant heights. If successful, this could give the enemy an advantage in the use of weapons.

Read more: Situation in Dronivka area is worsening daily. Enemy is deploying deployment points in Serebrianka forestry, - 81st Brigade

Infiltration tactics

"In addition, Russian troops continue to attempt to infiltrate the inter-position space of units of the 81st Separate Airborne Slobozhanskyi Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces. To this end, the enemy uses small infantry groups of up to two people. They operate at night, using anti-thermal ponchos and unfavourable weather conditions for covert movement," the report says.

Despite the difficult terrain and unfavourable weather conditions, units of the 81st Airborne Brigade of AAF continue to hold their positions and contain the advance of Russian troops in their area of responsibility.

Watch more: Deadly rally near Dronivka: drone from 81st Brigade spectacularly destroyed occupier on quad bike. VIDEO