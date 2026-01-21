Europe has fallen into new energy dependency on US following sanctions against Russia, - Guardian

US President Donald Trump effectively controls the energy supply of the European Union and the United Kingdom by replacing dependence on Russian gas with American liquefied natural gas (LNG).

This was reported by The Guardian, according to Censor.NET.

The report, co-authored by the Clingendael Institute in The Hague, the Institute for Ecology in Berlin, and the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs, notes that the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russian gas have led to a sharp increase in LNG supplies from the US to Europe. In 2025, US LNG imports to the EEA increased by 61%, and in December they accounted for 59% of total LNG imports to the EU.

In the UK, 68% of LNG imports also come from the US. At the same time, the share of Russian gas in the EU has fallen from 60% in 2019 to 8% in 2025.

"We must acknowledge the new reality of US energy dominance under Donald Trump and be cautious about European imports," said Professor Kacper Szulecki of the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs.

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Risk of price increases

Experts warn of a short-term risk of sharp increases in energy prices due to low gas reserves and tensions in relations with the US. The report stresses that Europe must take into account that energy exports are becoming a tool of strategic influence and accelerate the transition to its own renewable energy sources.

Raffaele Piria from the Institute of Ecology added that although the UK has left the single market, it faces the same geopolitical and economic vulnerabilities as the EU because its gas system is integrated with the continental network.