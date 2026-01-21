In Brandenburg, Germany, two people were detained on suspicion of illegally supplying drones to the temporarily occupied territory of eastern Ukraine—to militants of the "DPR" and "LPR."

According to BILD, the individuals involved in the case are a Russian citizen and a German citizen, reports Censor.NET.

Both are suspected of providing long-term support to pro-Russian armed groups in eastern Ukraine.

"According to the German Federal Prosecutor's Office, this involves assistance to the so-called "DPR" and "LPR," the statement said.

According to the investigation, since 2016, both perpetrators held key positions in an organization that, under the guise of humanitarian aid, sent not only medicines and other supplies to the "DPR" and "LPR," but also drones. The drones were intended for militants fighting against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We would like to add that in Germany, the "DPR" and "LPR" are classified as terrorist organizations. Currently, the detainees are charged with several episodes of cooperation with these groups. The investigation is ongoing.

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