Trump says he wants to meet Zelenskyy today; Putin wants to make peace deal

US President Donald Trump announced a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos today. In his view, Russian dictator Putin wants to conclude a peace deal.

He said this during his speech on January 21, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

On settling the war

Commenting on the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump again stressed that it would never have started if he had won the 2020 election, repeating his allegations of vote rigging.

He noted that Ukraine is far from the United States, separated by a "giant ocean", but that he has been working on settling it for a year already:

What does the United States get out of all this work, all this money, other than death, destruction and massive amounts of cash going to people who don't appreciate what we do. I'm talking about NATO and I'm talking about Europe. They have to "work on" Ukraine."

Read more: Europe should focus on Russia-Ukraine war, not Greenland, Trump says

About Putin and the meeting with Zelenskyy

According to him, Putin constantly talks about Ukraine.

"I’m dealing with President Putin, and he wants to make a deal. I believe that. I’m also dealing with President Zelensky, and I think he wants to make a deal too. I'm meeting him today," Trump added.

Read more: Trump on the peace agreement: When Russia is ready, Ukraine is not ready – and vice versa