Trump said Canada "exists because of US" after Prime Minister Carney’s speech in Davos

US President Donald Trump criticized Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney after his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, stating that Canada exists because of the United States.

This is reported by "European Truth," according to Censor.NET.

Trump commented on the Canadian prime minister's speech, in which he declared the end of the international order led by the US and based on rules.

The American president addressed the Canadian prime minister directly, stating that his country depends on the United States.

"Canada lives off the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make statements," Trump said.

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He also added that, in his opinion, Carney did not show sufficient gratitude to the US during his speech at the forum in Davos. Separately, Trump stated that Canada receives "a lot of free stuff" from Washington.

In particular, he mentioned the future US missile defense system "Golden Dome," which, according to Trump, will also cover the territory of Canada.

"Canada gets a lot of free stuff. They should be grateful, but they're not," said the US president.