If Ukraine gets through this winter, advantage in war will be on its side, not Russia’s, Kellogg says

Former US President’s special envoy on the Russia-Ukraine war Keith Kellogg believes that if Ukraine "gets through" this winter, the advantage in fighting will be on its side.

He said this during a panel discussion at the Ukrainian House in Davos, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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Putin will not defeat Ukraine

Trump’s special envoy expressed confidence that Russia will not win the war against Ukraine.

He believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, due to heavy losses by the Russian army, is looking for a way to "exit this situation with dignity because he understands he will not win this war."

Read more: Now there is chance for genuine peace process for Ukraine, - Merz

Advantage on Ukraine’s side

"I understand this is a hard winter. I understand what is happening in Kyiv; I know about the temperatures. But I sincerely believe that if Ukraine gets through this winter—January, February—and we move into March and April, the advantage will be on your side, on Ukraine’s side, not Russia’s," Kellogg stressed.

In his view, the problem is that Putin has "psychologically reached the point where he simply cannot let the situation go."

"Because if he lets it go, he will admit it was a defeat, that everything he did was a failure," the official added.

Read more: Rushed peace for Ukraine would lead to weak deal that puts its sovereignty at risk – Kallas