US Commerce Secretary Lutnick sparks Davos row, Lagarde leaves the room - FT

US Trade Minister Howard Luttnik caused a scandal during a dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos—after his harsh statements, the event was accompanied by shouts, and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde left the room.

This was reported by the Financial Times, writes Censor.NET.

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According to several participants, an tense atmosphere arose in the hall on Tuesday evening after Lutnik's aggressive remarks. Despite attempts by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, the event's organizer and interim co-chair of the WEF, to call for calm, loud shouts rang out in the hall.

FT sources noted that among those who left the event during Lutnik's speech was European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

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According to one of those present, Lutnik called on the world to focus on coal as an energy source instead of renewable sources, and also made disparaging comments about Europe.

Earlier, Lutnik published a column in the Financial Times, stating: "We are not going to Davos to support the status quo. We are going to openly oppose it." He also wrote: "We are here in Davos to make it clear that with President Trump, capitalism has a new sheriff."

One of the executives present at the dinner described the atmosphere as "tense," another as "loud and heated."

According to two participants in the event, one of those who shouted the remark was former US Vice President Al Gore. The US Department of Commerce, however, stated that only one person shouted the remark—Al Gore.

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Gore himself confirmed his reaction, saying, "I sat and listened to his speech. I didn't interrupt him at all. It's no secret that I think this administration's energy policy is crazy. And at the end of his speech, I reacted the way I felt, and several other people did the same."