Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,232,090 personnel (+1,280 per day), 11,599 tanks, 36,549 artillery systems, 23,946 armoured vehicles
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,232,090 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 23 January 2026 are estimated at:
- personnel - about 1 232 090 (+1 280) people
- tanks - 11 599 (+3) units
- armoured combat vehicles – 23,946 (+3) units
- artillery systems – 36,549 (+33) units
- MLRS – 1,623 (+0) units
- air defence systems – 1,282 (+0) units
- aircraft – 434 (+0) units
- helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 113,277 (+449) units
- cruise missiles – 4,190 (+0) units
- ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 2 (+0) units
- automotive equipment and tankers - 75,556 (+140) units
- special equipment - 4,050 (+1) units
"Data is being clarified", - the General Staff added.
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