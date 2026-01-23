Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,232,090 personnel (+1,280 per day), 11,599 tanks, 36,549 artillery systems, 23,946 armoured vehicles

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,232,090 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 23 January 2026 are estimated at:

personnel - about 1 232 090 (+1 280) people

tanks - 11 599 (+3) units

armoured combat vehicles – 23,946 (+3) units

artillery systems – 36,549 (+33) units

MLRS – 1,623 (+0) units

air defence systems – 1,282 (+0) units

aircraft – 434 (+0) units

helicopters – 347 (+0) units.

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 113,277 (+449) units

cruise missiles – 4,190 (+0) units

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tankers - 75,556 (+140) units

special equipment - 4,050 (+1) units

Watch more: Operators of 110th SMB eliminated assault pair of occupiers: "Legs are broken, arse is smoking. Second one is completely burned. Only his leg remains". VIDEO

"Data is being clarified", - the General Staff added.

Read more: Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and air defence facilities in occupied Crimea hit, - General Staff of AFU