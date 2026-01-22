Operators of 110th SMB eliminated assault pair of occupiers: "Legs are broken, arse is smoking. Second one is completely burned. Only his leg remains"

The skill of Ukrainian UAV operators continues to leave the enemy with zero chance of survival, even in open terrain. According to Censor.NET, fighters from the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after General Marko Bezruchko destroyed another assault pair of invaders who were trying to hide in a snow-covered field.

The occupiers with "Z" chevrons on their helmets decided to rest or hide from the drones right in the middle of the open space. However, they had only a few minutes left to live, as the Ukrainian "birds" had already gone out hunting.

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The course of the elimination of the invaders:

First contact: After a failed drop, one of the occupiers tried to escape, shooting at the FPV drone. Despite his temporary luck, another kamikaze drone caught up with the fugitive - "his legs are broken, his arse is smoking."

Betrayal by "their own": Hearing the explosions, one of the Russians instantly abandoned his wounded partner and rushed to escape, but luck abandoned him.

The result for the second: The occupier, abandoned by his comrade, was literally "taken apart like a construction set" — nothing whole remained of the invader.

The end for the "fugitive": He turned out to be a representative of one of the oppressed peoples of the Russian Federation (Buryat or Yakut). After a series of accurate drops and strikes by FPV drones, the invader was finally eliminated.

"Well, let's start destroying the cockroaches. He will never eat an American Snickers bar again. And the second one burned to death at work — only his leg remained," the defenders comment on their work.

Watch more: Drones of 110th Brigade precisely destroyed enemy column - not single occupier reached front line. VIDEO