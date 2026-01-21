Tried to break into trench and got bullet: 110th brigade soldier eliminates two occupiers
Two occupiers tried to storm the position of soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after General-Khorunzhyi Marko Bezruchko in the Dnipropetrovsk direction.
As Censor.NET reports, the Russian invaders tried to jump into a Ukrainian soldier’s trench, but both were eliminated by small-arms fire.
First, the defender killed the first invader, and the second ruscist decided to use his comrade’s body as cover and was hit in the abdomen.
In the final footage, the Ukrainian soldier hits the second occupier in the head and eliminates him.
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