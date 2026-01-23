Occupiers attacked Cherkaske in Donetsk region: four dead, including 5-year-old boy, and five wounded
On 22 January 2026, at 10:50 p.m., Russian troops shelled the village of Cherkaske in the Cherkaske territorial community of the Kramatorsk district. The private sector was targeted by enemy "Geran-2" UAVs.
This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
As noted, as a result of the night attack by UAVs in Donetsk Oblast, four civilians were killed and five more were wounded, including three minors.
- As a result of the strike on residential buildings , a 32-year-old man and his 5-year-old son, as well as two of their neighbours, were killed.
- In addition, the mother of the deceased boy and three girls aged 12, 14 and 16 suffered bodily injuries.
- A 34-year-old local resident was also wounded. At the time of the strike, the victims were in their homes.
Condition of the victims
The victims were diagnosed with blast injuries, burns and abrasions. Doctors assess the condition of the victims as serious and moderate.
Two houses were destroyed.
Consequences of the attack
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