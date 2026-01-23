US should ’test NATO’ by invoking Article 5 to protect southern border from illegal immigration, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the United States should have tested NATO by invoking Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty to defend the country's southern border.

He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, reports Censor.NET.

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Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty stipulates that an armed attack against one member of the Alliance shall be considered an attack against all and shall require a joint response.

"Perhaps we should have tested NATO: invoked Article 5 and forced NATO to come here and protect our southern border from further incursions by illegal immigrants, thereby freeing up a large number of border guards to perform other tasks," Trump wrote.

The US wants to buy Greenland

His statement came after comments in which he expressed dissatisfaction with the level of US support from NATO, as well as criticism from European Union leaders regarding Washington's intentions to acquire Greenland.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said that the US needs control over Greenland for security reasons.

"All we are asking for is to get Greenland, including rights and ownership, because you need ownership to protect it, and you can't protect it on a lease basis," the US president said.

Read more: Zelenskyy shared details of his conversation with Trump in Davos: air defence, security guarantees, Donbas

US immigration policy

Incidentally, the US has expanded its list of countries subject to travel bans.

According to the document, additional entry restrictions have been imposed on citizens of the following countries:

Burkina Faso;

Small;

Niger;

South Sudan;

Syria.

These countries have been added to the list of 12 countries whose citizens were previously banned or significantly restricted from entering the United States.