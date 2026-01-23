Situation in Kyiv is extremely difficult: stock up on food, water, and necessary medicines - Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the situation in the city is extremely difficult, but could be even worse. He urged those who have options to leave the city.

Klitschko wrote about this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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The situation is extremely complicated.

"I am addressing the residents and speaking honestly: the situation is extremely difficult, and this may not be the most difficult moment yet. Stock up on food, water, and necessary medicines. Those who still have the option to leave the city, where there are alternative sources of food and heat, should not dismiss it," the message says.

Support points

Klitschko noted that in Kyiv, each district of the city has designated warming centers (resilience centers). If necessary, a large number of people will be able to stay there overnight. The centers will be equipped with sleeping areas, heating devices (mobile boilers), food, and hygiene products.

Read more: Almost 3,000 more homes in Kyiv without heating after Russian attacks, - Klitschko

"The capital, in connection with the very difficult situation in the energy sector and understanding that the enemy is likely to continue attacking critical infrastructure in the city and the country, is preparing to respond to various scenarios," the mayor said.

Employers are encouraged to organize flexible work schedules

Klitschko appealed to employers to organize flexible work schedules and, if possible, switch employees to remote work.

Work of the district state administrations

According to the mayor, in each district of the city, the first line of response, which quickly gathers information and organizes work on site in coordination with the city headquarters, is the district state administration.

Read more: About 600,000 people left Kyiv in January, - Klitschko

Local authorities must now focus clearly on complex issues that are vital to people, which we are solving together, all of us together! And we must all work in harmony.

He stressed that plans and algorithms for action in various possible situations will be discussed at the headquarters with the heads of districts.

"I would like to emphasize that today all city services and departments of the Kyiv City State Administration are working 24/7 to ensure the functioning of the city in this emergency situation. Utility workers continue to work around the clock to provide Kyiv residents with essential services. Hospitals and social institutions are operating. We will prevail! No matter how difficult it may be!" Klitschko added.