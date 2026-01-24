We expect to move from emergency to hourly power cuts in coming days, - Shmyhal

The situation in the energy system remains difficult, but thanks to the coordinated actions of Ukrenergo and distribution system operators, there is a trend towards partial stabilisation.

This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.

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Electricity supply schedules

"We expect to gradually transition from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days. Our goal is to reach the projected schedules of up to 3-4 rounds. We are also forming additional reserve teams to strengthen our efforts," Shmyhal wrote .

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Inspection of cogeneration plants

The minister also said that a full verification of cogeneration plants had been carried out in Kyiv and the region.

"We have clearly determined their total number and technical performance. Currently, only a third of the commissioned capacities are actually supplying energy to the grid. We are working with local authorities on this issue. All plants must be operational," Shmyhal added.

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