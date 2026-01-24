We expect to move from emergency to hourly power cuts in coming days, - Shmyhal
The situation in the energy system remains difficult, but thanks to the coordinated actions of Ukrenergo and distribution system operators, there is a trend towards partial stabilisation.
This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.
Electricity supply schedules
"We expect to gradually transition from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days. Our goal is to reach the projected schedules of up to 3-4 rounds. We are also forming additional reserve teams to strengthen our efforts," Shmyhal wrote .
Inspection of cogeneration plants
The minister also said that a full verification of cogeneration plants had been carried out in Kyiv and the region.
"We have clearly determined their total number and technical performance. Currently, only a third of the commissioned capacities are actually supplying energy to the grid. We are working with local authorities on this issue. All plants must be operational," Shmyhal added.
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