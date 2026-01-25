Bundestag called for strengthening Ukraine’s air defence and transferring Taurus missiles

Franziska Brantner, co-chair of the German opposition party The Greens, called on Friedrich Merz's government to strengthen Ukraine's air defense due to the increase in Russian attacks.

She said this in an interview with the agency dpa, according to Censor.NET.

The need to strengthen air defense

Brandtner stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "does not want peace—he wants subjugation."

She noted that Russia's attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure are calculated, not random, and therefore Ukraine has the right to demand additional air defense systems from its partners.

"Kyiv has the right to demand additional support in air defense, and the German government, together with its European partners, must find a way to provide more assistance," the MP said.

Read more: Smugglers supplying drones to militants of "DPR" and "LPR" detained in Germany

Long-range weapons

In addition, Brantner called on the German government to transfer Taurus cruise missiles with a range of over 500 kilometers to Ukraine as an "important signal of political support."