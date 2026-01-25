France has taken into custody captain of tanker belonging to Russia’s "shadow fleet" that was detained day before

The Marseille prosecutor's office has taken into custody the captain of the Russian tanker Grinch, part of the "shadow fleet," which France detained on Thursday, January 22.

This was reported by BFMTV, according to Censor.NET.

The captain was taken into custody

"After the Grinch oil tanker deviated from its course and arrived in the Gulf of Fos-sur-Mer, the ship's captain was handed over to the judicial authorities," the prosecutor said.

At the same time, other crew members who, like the captain, are Indian citizens, will remain on board.

According to the prosecutor, the investigation is aimed at "verifying the authenticity of the flag under which the tanker sails and its documents."

Read more: France detains sanctioned oil tanker sailing from Russia in Mediterranean, Macron says

What preceded it

We would like to remind you that on January 22, the French navy detained an oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea that was sailing from Russia and was subject to international sanctions.