France detains sanctioned oil tanker sailing from Russia in Mediterranean, Macron says

The French Navy detained an oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea that was sailing from Russia and is subject to international sanctions.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this in a post on X, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

According to Macron, on Thursday morning, the French Navy boarded a vessel that is under sanctions and is suspected of sailing under another country’s flag.

"This morning, the French Navy boarded an oil tanker sailing from Russia that is subject to international sanctions and is suspected of sailing under another country’s flag," the French president said.

Read more: Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and air defence facilities in occupied Crimea hit, - General Staff of AFU

The operation was carried out in the Mediterranean Sea with the support of several allies and in strict compliance with international conventions. After the detention, the vessel was redirected and a judicial investigation was launched.

Macron stressed that Paris is determined to strictly monitor compliance with the sanctions regime.

Read more: US wants to bring war to such state that Russia will never attack Ukraine again - Rutte

"We are firmly committed to upholding international law and ensuring effective enforcement of sanctions. The activity of the shadow fleet helps finance the war against Ukraine," he added.