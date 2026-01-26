Government plans to raise minimum pension to 6,000 hryvnias, - Uliutin

Pension payments in Ukraine are planned to be increased to 6,000 hryvnia - the government is already working on a corresponding initiative.

This was announced by the Minister of Social Policy, Family and National Unity Denys Uliutin, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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Who can expect a raise?

According to him, raising pensions to 6,000 hryvnias will affect at least a third of pensioners. But there is one condition: reform of the solidarity system.

Currently, the minimum pension is 3,400 hryvnias. Thus, according to the Cabinet's plan, the basic payment could almost double.

Without reforming the solidarity level, according to Uliutin, Ukraine will face the collapse of its social system.

If a person receives 6,000 hryvnias instead of 4,000, this represents a different quality of life, the ability to obtain medication, and a reduced need for subsidies," the official believes.

The review of payments will affect a large segment of public sector employees - those who worked in low-paying jobs.

"They will all receive an increase. This is a significant number of people - a third of pensioners," the minister said.

Special pensions will not increase

As part of the reform, according to Uliutin, special pensions will not increase, which will help to balance out imbalances in the solidarity system.

Currently, according to him, the relevant bill is being finalised, but it still needs to be agreed upon with colleagues in the government and international partners.

What preceded it?