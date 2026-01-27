Fedorov on Army of Drones results: More than 240,000 occupiers eliminated throughout 2025

Drone Industry

Military units that joined the Army of Drones. Bonus program eliminated 240,000 Russian invaders over the past year.

This was reported by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov during the Army of Drones – 2025 event, Censor.NET reports.

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Results of the program

"Modern warfare is a war of data, speed, and precise decisions. This is exactly how the Army of Drones. Bonus program operates today, having become a game changer on the battlefield. Unique data on the line of contact, high-quality motivation for the military, and an innovative approach to unit procurement through Brave1 Market—we have built a system that delivers measurable results here and now," the head of the defense ministry said.

Key results of the Army of Drones. Bonus program in 2025:

Nearly 820,000 enemy targets hit;

More than 240,000 occupiers eliminated;

62,000 hits on light equipment;

29,000 on heavy equipment;

32,000 strike and reconnaissance UAVs.

Most effective units

During the event, Fedorov also recognized the most effective units that made a significant contribution to eliminating the enemy over the year. The top 10 units that earned the highest number of e-points in the Army of Drones. Bonus system for real battlefield results include:

Madyar’s Birds;

SBU Alpha;

Lazarus Group;

Phoenix;

3rd Separate Assault Brigade;

Achilles;

Rarog;

59th Separate Assault Brigade Unmanned Systems Battalion "Steppe Predators";

NEMESIS;

Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 63rd Brigade.

"Each of these awards represents a concrete battlefield result that we scale across the entire front line. This is how we strengthen the Defense Forces and build a technological advantage over the enemy," Fedorov added.

Read more: More than 80% of enemy targets destroyed by Ukrainian-made drones – Zelenskyy