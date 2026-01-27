About 40% of Kharkiv remains without electricity due to new attack by Russian Federation, - Terekhov

Due to another Russian strike on an energy facility, about 40% of consumers in Kharkiv are left without electricity.

This was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

According to him, the city has "very significant" power outage schedules, both emergency and planned.

"Last week alone, there were 25 strikes on Kharkiv... We clearly understand that the goal is to create a so-called gray zone so that people do not live in the city and leave," said Terekhov.

Over the past day, January 26, enemy strikes hit the city of Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the Kharkiv region.

See more: Russians strike Kharkiv: two injured, energy facility damaged. PHOTOS (updated)