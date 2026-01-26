Russians strike Kharkiv: two injured, energy facility damaged
On the evening of January 26, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kharkiv and attacked the city with drones. Two people are reported injured.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this, Censor.NET informs.
The enemy used drones and missiles.
An enemy UAV strike on the Industrialnyi district has been recorded. The aftermath is being clarified, Terekhov reported at 7:19 p.m.
A missile strike hit Kharkiv. We are clarifying the aftermath, he reported at 7:28 p.m.
Injuries and damage were reported.
Later, Terekhov wrote that, according to preliminary information, two people were injured as a result of the enemy strike.
There is also information about damage to residential high-rise buildings, a school, and a kindergarten in the Industrialnyi district.
Updated information
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office later reported on the aftermath of the enemy attack.
According to the investigation, on January 26 at around 7:15 p.m., the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a series of strikes on Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged.
In addition, a building of an educational institution caught fire. A security guard was injured. Another employee suffered an acute stress reaction.
Apartment buildings were also damaged.
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