Russians strike Kharkiv: two injured, energy facility damaged

On the evening of January 26, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kharkiv and attacked the city with drones. Two people are reported injured.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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The enemy used drones and missiles.

An enemy UAV strike on the Industrialnyi district has been recorded. The aftermath is being clarified, Terekhov reported at 7:19 p.m.

A missile strike hit Kharkiv. We are clarifying the aftermath, he reported at 7:28 p.m.

See more: Russians hit multi-storey residential building in Kharkiv, wounding woman. PHOTOS

Injuries and damage were reported.

Later, Terekhov wrote that, according to preliminary information, two people were injured as a result of the enemy strike.

There is also information about damage to residential high-rise buildings, a school, and a kindergarten in the Industrialnyi district.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kharkiv with "Shaheds": 11 victims, including pregnant woman (updated)

Updated information

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office later reported on the aftermath of the enemy attack.

According to the investigation, on January 26 at around 7:15 p.m., the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a series of strikes on Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged.

In addition, a building of an educational institution caught fire. A security guard was injured. Another employee suffered an acute stress reaction.

Apartment buildings were also damaged.

Read more: Ruscists launched missiles at critical infrastructure in Kharkiv (updated)