Russians hit multi-storey residential building in Kharkiv, wounding woman

Today, January 25, Russian troops launched hostile drones at Kharkiv, wounding a woman.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

It is noted that a 79-year-old local resident was injured as a result of a strike in the Kyivskyi district. The woman was taken to hospital with injuries.

A multi-storey residential building was also damaged.

See more: Russian forces shelled Kharkiv and 11 settlements in Kharkiv region: two wounded, damage reported. PHOTO

Three strikes recorded

According to the State Emergency Service, the enemy carried out three UAV strikes on the city of Kharkiv earlier today.

One of the strikes hit the roof of a private residential house in the Nemyshlianskyi district.

Another hit the wall of the 10th floor of a 12-storey residential building in the Kyivskyi district.

See more: Two women killed and four more people injured as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Rescuers inspected the damaged houses. There were no fires.

Psychologists and sappers from the State Emergency Service were also working at the scene.

Consequences of the attacks





















