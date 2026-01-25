Russians hit multi-storey residential building in Kharkiv, wounding woman
Today, January 25, Russian troops launched hostile drones at Kharkiv, wounding a woman.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
It is noted that a 79-year-old local resident was injured as a result of a strike in the Kyivskyi district. The woman was taken to hospital with injuries.
A multi-storey residential building was also damaged.
Three strikes recorded
According to the State Emergency Service, the enemy carried out three UAV strikes on the city of Kharkiv earlier today.
- One of the strikes hit the roof of a private residential house in the Nemyshlianskyi district.
- Another hit the wall of the 10th floor of a 12-storey residential building in the Kyivskyi district.
Rescuers inspected the damaged houses. There were no fires.
Psychologists and sappers from the State Emergency Service were also working at the scene.
Consequences of the attacks
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